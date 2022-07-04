Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.38) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.20 ($6.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

