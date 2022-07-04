Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.32) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

DTE stock opened at €19.22 ($20.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.17. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

