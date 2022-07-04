Barclays Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($111.70) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, June 13th.

LEG stock traded up €0.64 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €79.76 ($84.85). 220,069 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.23.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

