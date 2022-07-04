Barclays Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2022

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($111.70) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.30 ($108.83) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, May 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($154.26) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, June 13th.

LEG stock traded up €0.64 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €79.76 ($84.85). 220,069 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.23.

About LEG Immobilien (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.