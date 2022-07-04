Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BAS stock opened at €41.27 ($43.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Basf has a 52-week low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 52-week high of €69.52 ($73.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

