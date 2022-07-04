Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €82.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($87.23) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.69% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of BAS traded down €0.25 ($0.27) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €41.27 ($43.90). 3,225,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 1 year high of €69.52 ($73.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.59 and its 200-day moving average is €55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

