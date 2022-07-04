Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,259. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.46.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
