Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,259. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.36. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

