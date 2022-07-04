BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the period. BCE comprises 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

