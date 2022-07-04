Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $293,610.32

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $293,610.32 and approximately $4,952.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00140768 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

