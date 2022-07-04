Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BZH traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $396.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 263,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 368,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.