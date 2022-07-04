Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.94) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 721,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,658. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

