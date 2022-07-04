Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

