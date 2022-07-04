Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $584,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,914,859. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.