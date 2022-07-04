Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,482 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,482 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 299,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

