Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,570 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 548,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,281. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

