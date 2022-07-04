Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) Insider Buys £20,088.90 in Stock

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Harris purchased 44,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £20,088.90 ($24,645.93).

David Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, David Harris purchased 30,534 shares of Bens Creek Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,847.10 ($24,349.28).

BEN stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.52) on Monday. Bens Creek Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.75.

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

