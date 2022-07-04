Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

