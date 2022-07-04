Big Digital Shares Reaches Market Cap of $90,133.02 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a total market capitalization of $90,133.02 and $42.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00147324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00855315 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00084400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Big Digital Shares Coin Trading

