Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BIG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $20.42. 50,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,823. The firm has a market cap of $590.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.09. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.