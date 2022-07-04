Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.6992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

