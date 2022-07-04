Binance USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.46 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.58 billion and approximately $4.46 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.60 or 1.00032297 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,547,224,379 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

