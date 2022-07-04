BinaryX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.15 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $236.06 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $116.69 or 0.00577360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005944 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005203 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 111.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00167096 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

