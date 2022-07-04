BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Blair Driscoll Acquires 25,000 Shares

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) insider Blair Driscoll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,146,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,718,119.

RX traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$7.80. 52,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064. BioSyent Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$96.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.45.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.00 million. Equities analysts expect that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

