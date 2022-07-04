Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$11.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.45.

BIR traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.01. 442,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000. Insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000 in the last 90 days.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

