Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

