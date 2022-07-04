Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 9.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,690,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 112,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $151.94 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.