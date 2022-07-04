Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 66.3% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.