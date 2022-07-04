Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.
Shares of BTGGF remained flat at $$28.95 on Monday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $63.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
