Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.3 days.

Shares of BTGGF remained flat at $$28.95 on Monday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $63.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13.

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

