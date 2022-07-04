Bitcoin SV Price Down 5.3% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.19 or 0.00273302 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $70.48 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,105,364 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

