Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BLSTF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,445. Blackstone Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About Blackstone Minerals (Get Rating)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

