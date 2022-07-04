Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Cap Reaches $153,211.48 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $153,211.48 and $11,895.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.98 or 0.99973236 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.