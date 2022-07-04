Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

