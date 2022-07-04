Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,323,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 138.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 98,349 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Safari Group Acquisition by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,281,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,007. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.