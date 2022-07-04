Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 67.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,819. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of $780.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.09, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

