Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 49,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

