Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,719 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

