Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 172,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

