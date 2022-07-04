Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 559.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.