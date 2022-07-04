Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $141.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

