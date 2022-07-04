Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

RWR opened at $96.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $110.49. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

