Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Catalent by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 81,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent stock opened at $107.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.