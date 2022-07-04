Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,200 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director James Mark Elliott sold 85,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $70,151.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,851 shares in the company, valued at $233,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $36,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,208 shares of company stock worth $170,864 over the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boxlight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

