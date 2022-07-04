BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has 12.00 target price on the stock.

BRMSY stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. BR Malls Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. BR Malls Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About BR Malls Participações (Get Rating)

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

