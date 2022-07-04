Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 695,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,654,783. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

