Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 81,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 56.0% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.2% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.03. 1,269,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

