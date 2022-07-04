Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 295,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,211,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.19.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

