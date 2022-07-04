Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 755,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,863,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

