Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 37,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,211. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

