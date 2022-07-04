Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.18 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

