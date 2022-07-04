Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Holdings Increased by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Bridgewater Bancshares makes up about 2.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

BWB stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.38. 2,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

