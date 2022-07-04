BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 114,093 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,632,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,850. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.